Joe Jonas Steps Out in Classic Converse Sneakers With Brother Nick in NYC

By Tara Larson
Joe-jonas-nick-jonas
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two-thirds of The Jonas Brothers were seen in New York.

Joe and Nick Jonas were spotted walking around Manhattan together on Wednesday in the midst of their “Remember This” tour, though Kevin was missing. Nick wore a bright blue crewneck sweater with raw hem detailing with black jogger sweatpants. He added a black mask. Joe wore a white graphic tee with a green cargo jacket over. He wore darker green patchwork pants and carried a tote bag.

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were spotted walking around in NYC. 29 Sep 2021 Pictured: Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792182_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joe and Nick Jonas in NYC on Sept. 29.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA
For footwear, Nick wore black leather sneakers with white soles. Joe went with a classic choice: Converse. His deep green canvas sneakers matched his green jacket and pants.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers, NYC, converse, sneakers, tiktok
A closer look at Joe and Nick’s sneakers.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The two were seen in the same outfits in a few TikTok videos that Nick posted that same day. One of the videos included Nick showing what the band eats pre-show. The social media post was viewed by more than 6.5 million users.

When it comes to Nick’s essential style, he tends to fancy trendy and staple silhouettes that help to amplify his rockstar persona. Styles like oversized suiting, sleek leather jackets, edgy jeans and printed separates are some of his go-to’s. Joe, on the other hand, often wears garments that feel trendy and simple. He dons silhouettes like baggy pants, tank tops and flowy button-up shirts.

