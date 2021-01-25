Finnegan Biden’s Checkered Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Jill Biden-Inspired Pumps Are Chic for Church With President Joe Biden

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

President Joe Biden spent his Sunday morning attending church alongside two of his grandchildren this weekend.

The new commander in chief joined granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan yesterday for a Mass service at Holy Trinity Church in Washington D.C., making new traditions for his time in office. For the occasion, while the president opted for a navy suit with a striped tie and matching overcoat, it was Finnegan’s outfit that stole the show.

The University of Pennsylvania student modeled a new take on business casual, modeling a 1990s-style checkered blazer over a black top and dark-wash skinny jeans. She styled the retro-chic look with a butterfly clip updo and a coordinating black face mask.

Related Kristin Cavallari Pulls Off Waist-Up Styling in a Cutout Dress & Mismatching Socks Kourtney Kardashian Gets Dolled Up in a Strapless Latex Dress & Trendy Square-Toe Sandals Hilary Duff Channels Elle Woods in a Printed Pink Coat & Black Pumps on 'Younger' Set

President Joe Biden and Finnegan Biden arrive at church in Washington D.C., Jan. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

(L-R) Maisy Biden, President Joe Biden and Finnegan Biden arrive at church in Washington D.C., Jan. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Finnegan Biden’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

When it came down to footwear, the first granddaughter channeled the first lady, Jill Biden, in her choice of classic pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette included a foot-flattering rounded vamp contrasting by a steep stiletto heel, measuring close to four inches in height. Complete with suede uppers, the design bears resemblance to Jill Biden’s go-to heels from top brands such as Jimmy Choo.

Vice President Kamala Harris with husband Doug Emhoff and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, before their swearing-in. CREDIT: AP Images

Finnegan, like her sisters and cousins, made headlines during their grandfather’s inauguration for their unexpected display of stylish looks at the ceremony and the festivities throughout the evening. As Hunter Biden’s second child, Finnegan attended the event in a monochromatic ensemble complete with a flowing tan dress and a coordinating single-button coat. Her footwear also included the same camel shade with another pair of classic pumps.

President Joe Biden (C) and family walk to the White House on Inauguration Day. CREDIT: MEGA

For heels inspired by Finnegan Biden’s look, try out these suede pairs for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $78 (was $120).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Analira Heels, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Madison Heels, $59 (was $76).

Click through the gallery to discover more memorable moments from the Presidential Inauguration Day 2021.