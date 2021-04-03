Jodie Turner-Smith Gives a Styling Lesson in a Wrap Coat, Bright Jumpsuit & Staple Black Boots

Jodie Turner-Smith styled the perfect transitional look with a colorful one-piece and winter wardrobe staples while taking a stroll in New York City on Friday with Joshua Jackson.

The “Queen & Slim” actress wore what appears to be a watermelon red jumpsuit with a button-down top and straight-leg bottom — all in a denim-like material. She layered a beige wool wrap coat in a belted silhouette over the top. To accessorize the daytime outfit, Turner-Smith selected a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and a leopard-printed face mask.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith on a stroll in Soho, New York, NY on April 2, 2021. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Jett” star completed her ensemble with a pair of edgy black Chelsea-inspired boots. Her shoes feature a smooth leather construction with elastic side panels, a textured flat rubber sole and a front-zipper detail in gold hardware that extends up the vamp. While Turner-Smith’s exact selection has yet to be identified, this sighting further confirms the front-zip boot silhouette’s lasting trend status.

Here’s a closer look at Jodie Turner-Smith’s black boots. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Some of the most iconic versions of this boot style include The Row’s zippered platform boots and Eytys’ Raven boots, which serve as an extension of the dominating 2021 combat boot trend. Other street style stars, including Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner, have also shared their affinity for this version of the buzzy silhouette.

Jodie Turner-Smith on a stroll in Soho, New York, NY on April 2, 2021. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Brands including Prada, Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens have propelled the combat boot trend into the height of mainstream fashion while maintaining its historically rebellious aesthetic. With the revival of ’70s and ’80s trends, modern-day options offer a sleek upgrade to the iconic silhouettes while paying homage to their anti-establishment history.

Updated retro-inspired elements appear to be a fixture in the Turner-Smith’s wardrobe. On Jan 18, she made a statement in an on-trend North Face x Gucci floral puffer jacket. The actress styled it with a coordinated gray cropped sweatshirt and sweatpants, teamed with a shearling hat and Allbirds Wool Runners in the cream colorway.

