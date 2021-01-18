Jodie Turner-Smith Models Winter’s Trendiest Jacket with Joshua Jackson in NYC

Jodie Turner-Smith brightened up New York’s SoHo neighborhood over the weekend. The actress was spotted alongside husband Joshua Jackson wearing this season’s trendiest look: The North Face x Gucci puffer coat.

Turner-Smith wore the colorful floral print style in turquoise with gray sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt. She matched her fuzzy beanie to the popular look. To complete her outfit, she wore All Birds Wool Runners in cream.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson wear color-coordinating outfits in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Jackson, meanwhile, chose jeans and a shearling lined jacket for his look, paired with red Nike sneakers and a tie-dyed face mask.

Jodie Turner-Smith wore Gucci x North Face while out with husband Joshua Jackson. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

This isn’t the first time Turner-Smith was seen in The North Face x Gucci. She covered Elle’s January Digital Cover, in an orange and green version of the floral jacket, styled with a statement belt.

Jennifer Lopez was also seen in the same coat.

The North Face and Gucci announced their buzzy collaboration in December and it is quickly picking up steam. Though it has only recently released through a series of pop-up shops, the designs have already graced the likes of A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto and more major stars in the past few weeks. The collection, complete with motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers, nylon shirts and hiking boots inspired from The North Face ‘1970s designs, will be available online at Gucci and The North Face on Jan. 22.

“2020 offered us an opportunity to collaborate with thoughtful partners who carry our same north star purpose mission, to uphold their own identity in every piece we design together for the outdoor enthusiasts,” said The North Face head of global creative, Tim Hamilton. “We created outdoor collections that feel very true to us while being innovative in their own right. This approach refreshingly translated into the market and expands our outdoor reach to a new generation of explorers.”

