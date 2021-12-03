Jill Biden Goes Festive in Chic Red Coat for White House Official Christmas Tree Lighting

The run-up to Christmas has arrived and has officially been White House-approved.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden helped light the National Christmas tree last night as they participated in the nearly 100-year long tradition. The first lady looked festive for the occasion. She sported a wonderfully wintry ensemble complete with a buckled long red coat as well as a pair of black gloves, a matching scarf and black boots.

Joe and Jill Biden at the official White House Christmas tree lighting. CREDIT: AP

Other celebrities joined in on the celebration. The event featured performances from Billy Porter, Kristen Chenowith, Maren Morris, Patti LaBelle and more. Each of the performers brought their own flair to a festive ensemble.

Porter popped in sparkles on stage. He wore a long gold sequin trench coat on top of a matching sparkly gold V-Neck shirt with a long ribbed neckline. He partnered the gold with a pair of white pants.

Billy Porter performing at the Official White House Christmas tree Lighting. CREDIT: AP

Chenowith channeled festive glam for her performance. She sported a strapless dress that featured buttons running down the front as well as a sparkly detail around the waistline. The “Four Christmases” actress wore Santa-inspired white fur collar and cuffs. On her feet, she wore a pair of diamond-embellished pointed-toe pumps.

Kristen Chenowith performing at the Official White House Christmas tree Lighting. CREDIT: AP

LaBelle went for a traditional look for the occasion. She sang while sporting a two-piece black set beneath a flowing black velvet coat with a red lining, a red collar, and red cuffs. She also slipped into a pair of black pumps.

Patti LaBelle performing at the Official White House Christmas tree Lighting. CREDIT: AP

Morris made a case for fur trims. She wore a long blue leather coat with a belt tied at her waist. The collar and sleeves were lined with dramatic furry detail. For footwear, she doubled down on leather in long black boots with a thin heel for height.

Maren Morris performing at the Official White House Christmas Tree Lighting. CREDIT: AP

Flip through the gallery to see Jill Biden’s style through the years.