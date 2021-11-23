Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree in Festive Red Coat, White Dress & Suede Boots

Today, first lady Jill Biden received the White House Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Continuing a long-held holiday tradition and making new memories, she was joined by her youngest grandson, Beau. The duo watched as the 18-foot fraser fir was ascended to the door by a pair of Clydesdale horses.

First lady Jill Biden talks to people as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. CREDIT: AP

For the occasion, the first lady wore a cranberry-colored coat with a Snow White turtleneck, beige skirt and black suede pointed-toe boots. Suede boots are a staple during the colder months as the texture easily adds flair to any ensemble.

First lady Jill Biden talks to people as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

She let her blond tresses drape to the sides of her face and straightened her bangs to meet right at her eyebrows. To complete her look, Biden accessorized with silver bracelets and a ring.

Related Ciara Suits Up in a Sleek All-White Set for Her Visit With Jill Biden at White House Jill Biden Shines With Ciara in Gold Dress and Slouchy Boots at White House Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

This is the first event to kick off the Biden White House holiday season, the annual Christmas tree presentation has been ongoing for 56 years and sees the winner of the National Christmas Tree Contest earning the honor of revealing the beauty to the first lady.

First lady Jill Biden talks to people as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Biden’s bright colored and trendy coat comes as no surprise. The educator has had some chic style moments since stepping into the White House. Inauguration Day made it clear that style and sophistication would be in her future. Biden’s latest fashion choices have made us excited to see what else she has in store for the next four years. Her style has mostly consisted of midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics.

In January, she kicked off Inauguration weekend with a blue Makarian dress and tweed overcoat. The fabric featured a slight shimmer along with a velvet collar and cuffs. Continuing with the blue theme, the New Jersey native sported a light blue Oscar de la Renta lemon print belted midi-dress. She paired the look with a matching face mask and yellow pumps.

See more of Jill Biden’s style through the years.