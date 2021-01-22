Jill Biden Surprises National Guard With Fresh-Baked Cookies in a Cozy Coat & Chunky Boots

Jill Biden is kicking off her first week as the first lady with a sweet gesture.

The former educator surprised National Guardsmen outside of the Capitol today with a batch of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, thanking them for their hard work these past few weeks. The first lady greeted a group of stationed men and women as she handed out baskets of baked goods in a black midi-length coat with a floral mask and a white ankle-length dress hidden underneath.

First lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Jill traded her usual pumps out for a warmer pair of boots in the chilly Washington D.C. weather. The round-toe boots featured smooth mocha brown suede uppers with a slouchy design and a sturdy block heel.

Later in the day, the first lady also stopped by the Whitman-Walker Health center in town to meet with Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community, and Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health. At the visit, Jill revealed the chic white dress of her look, matching the three-quarter sleeve number to gold layered necklaces and a matching bracelet.

First lady Jill Biden, center, speaks with Kim Thiboldeaux, left, CEO of the Cancer Support Community, and Naseema Shafi, right, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, during a tour of Whitman-Walker Health Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

