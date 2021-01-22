×
Jill Biden Surprises National Guard With Fresh-Baked Cookies in a Cozy Coat & Chunky Boots

By Claudia Miller
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Jill Biden is kicking off her first week as the first lady with a sweet gesture.

The former educator surprised National Guardsmen outside of the Capitol today with a batch of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, thanking them for their hard work these past few weeks. The first lady greeted a group of stationed men and women as she handed out baskets of baked goods in a black midi-length coat with a floral mask and a white ankle-length dress hidden underneath.

First lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
First lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, dress, coat, boots, cookies, national guard, dc, health center, research, visit, first lady
A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots.
CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Jill traded her usual pumps out for a warmer pair of boots in the chilly Washington D.C. weather. The round-toe boots featured smooth mocha brown suede uppers with a slouchy design and a sturdy block heel.

Later in the day, the first lady also stopped by the Whitman-Walker Health center in town to meet with  Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community, and Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health. At the visit, Jill revealed the chic white dress of her look, matching the three-quarter sleeve number to gold layered necklaces and a matching bracelet.

jill biden, dress, coat, boots, cookies, national guard, dc, health center, research, visit, first lady
First lady Jill Biden, center, speaks with Kim Thiboldeaux, left, CEO of the Cancer Support Community, and Naseema Shafi, right, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, during a tour of Whitman-Walker Health Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington D.C.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, dress, coat, boots, cookies, national guard, dc, health center, research, visit, first lady
A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

