Jill Biden Does Suede Brown Heeled Boots With a Breezy White Dress for Naples School Visit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden gave a talk to students today during a visit to Naples Middle High School, which is a Department of Defense Education Activity school. She went after attending events during the G20 summit in Rome.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden waves when arriving for her flight to Naples, Italy. She is seen wearing a pair of suede brown boots with a small block heel. CREDIT: MEGA

Dr. Biden wore a transitional summer-fall palette during her trip. The fashionable first lady donned a white knee-length dress paired with an oversized blush pink double-breasted blazer. She added another pop of color to the look with a blue monogrammed scarf tied into a knot and draped down the front of her dress.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden waves when arriving for her flight to Naples, Italy. She is seen wearing a pair of suede brown boots with a small block heel. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete the look, Biden went for fall-appropriate footwear. She wore a pair of suede brown boots that went up to her shins. The shoes featured a short block heel and a round toe.

Detail of Jill Biden’s shoes as she leaves a plane in Naples, Italy.

The educator is known for her refined fashion moments. When attending to her FLOTUS duties, Biden tends to favor classically cut dresses of varying lengths and colors. For President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Biden wore a matching dress and coat by Gabriela Hearst. She likes to pair her colorful dresses with sharp pumps, sleek sandals and staple boots. Her go-to brands for footwear include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada.

See more of Jill Biden’s style through the years.

Step into these suede brown boots for fall.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Tava boots, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vince Kendra Knee High Boot

Buy Now: Universal Thread Tatiana boots, $40.