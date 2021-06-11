×
Jill Biden Wears Trench Coat & Pumps to Meet Queen Elizabeth at G7 Summit Reception

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

Britain G7
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Our first lady has expressed her excitement about meeting Queen Elizabeth, and today that moment finally happened. Dr. Jill Biden had a conversation with the queen while at a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, UK during the G7 summit.

For the occasion, the educator had on a Gabriela Hearst trench coat over a graphic print black dress. Completing the look was a pair of navy blue pointy pumps on a 4-inch stiletto heel. She accessorized with Larroude’s Erin clutch. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth wore a bright floral dress with round-toe black shoes.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden during a reception with the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (center) speaks to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden during a reception with the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit.
CREDIT: AP
G7 Summit. Carrie Johnson welcomes US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill to a reception at the Eden Project during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Friday June 11, 2021. See PA story POLITICS G7. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire URN:60306852 (Press Association via AP Images)
Carrie Johnson (right) welcomes US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill to a reception at the Eden Project during the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK.
CREDIT: AP

It was a busy day for Jill, who earlier met with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, where they greeted schoolchildren and held a roundtable discussion about education. The duchess had on a pink Alexander McQueen dress with Rupert Sanderson’s nude Malory pumps, while the first lady had on a bright pink blazer over a white dress and Valentino slingbacks, which retail for $895 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and US First Lady Jill Biden laugh during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Britain’s Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (left) and US first lady Jill Biden laugh during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, UK during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021.
CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden and Dr. Biden arrived in the UK on Thursday, when she met with her British counterpart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie. Jill had on a spotted dress with a blazer adorned with the word “Love” across the back in rhinestones. A pair of round black pumps completed the outfit.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, ahead of the G7 summit, Thursday June 10, 2021. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)
(L-R): US first lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK, ahead of the G7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden’s go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada. She also favors running shoes while staying active, including footwear from Swiss running brand On.

