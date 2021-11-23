Jill Biden Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops in Black Boots & Sleek Navy Dress

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden celebrated Thanksgiving early with U.S. troops yesterday.

The first lady and President Joe Biden attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed troops and elected officials were enjoyed the feast.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Fort Bragg to mark the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Bragg, N.C. CREDIT: AP

Dr. Biden bundled up in a warm outfit for the occasion. She paired a long navy blue dress with a pinstripe navy blazer on top. She added a scarf, which included various shades of blue, and further accessorized with pearl stud earrings as well as a thick silver bracelet.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Fort Bragg to mark the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Bragg, N.C. CREDIT: AP

For her footwear, FLOTUS went with black slouchy boots. Her boots, made up of suede material, included a thick block heel that measured roughly 3 inches in height.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in footwear. Her go-to brands include Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian.

Add slouchy black boots into your rotation for a vintage take on a warm boot.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema boots, $225.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Comara boots, $170 (was $249).

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $40.

