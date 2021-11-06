Jill Biden Just Stepped Out in a Timeless Fall Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden was photographed alongside President Joe Biden as the couple made their way to fly out of Washington, D.C., Saturday morning.

Masked up, the president and first lady departed the White House, headed to Rehoboth Beach, Del. For the quick flight, Dr. Biden dressed in a chic, fall-ready look, sporting a khaki jacket over a cozy, cream-colored sweater tucked into a black leather knee-length skirt.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House, headed to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. CREDIT: MEGA

She added an assortment of gold jewelry including earrings, a dainty necklace and bracelets, and pulled things together with a pair of black suede boots that hit just below the knee. The classic silhouette, which she styled with black hosiery, featured a rounded toe and walkable block heel.

Jill Biden wears a khaki coat over a cream-colored sweater paired with a black leather skirt and tall black suede boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The 70-year-old New Jersey native showed off the same style in a light brown colorway earlier this week while in Naples, Italy, where she gave a talk to students.

A closer view of Jill Biden sporting a pair of knee-high black suede boots featuring a rounded toe and block heel. CREDIT: MEGA

