Jill Biden Arrives at White House in Versatile Suede Ankle Boots, Stockings & Midi Dress After Weekend Getaway

First lady, Jill Biden knows how to step out in style.

President Joe Biden gestures to members of the media as he and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Alongside President Joe Biden, she returned to the White House in Washington, D.C., after a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., in a head-to-toe black ensemble. Biden sported an almost ankle-length wool coat over a long black dress. She paired the look with dark black stockings and curled her blond locs in slight waves.

First Lady Jill Biden returns to the White House with President Joe Biden on December 12, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Biden completed her look with black ankle boots. The shoe style was complete with a chunky heel and a long zipper on the back. Her footwear choice is a popular option during the colder months.

In November, the educator recently opted for a pair of black boots while receiving the White House Christmas tree. For the occasion, the first lady wore a cranberry-colored coat with a Snow White turtleneck, beige skirt and black suede pointed-toe boots. Suede boots are a classic shoe staple. The texture easily adds flair to any ensemble.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden return to the White House on December 12, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. Her style has mostly consisted of midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics. As for footwear, she regularly wears versatile heels in nude, black and even embellished tones from Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles.

