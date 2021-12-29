Jill Biden Hits the Beach in Nike Sneakers With Presidential Dog & Joe Biden at Delaware Beach House

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden enjoyed a day at the beach on Tuesday. The duo spent time at their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The couple was joined by a new furry friend, their dog Commander, a German Shepard.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Dec. 28, 2021. CREDIT: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Commander was born on Sept. 1st and arrived at the White House last week. The puppy was a gift from President Biden’s brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sarah Biden.

The Bidens seem to be enjoying the holiday season as they stepped out for a stroll and some fresh air. The pair kept it cozy for the outing and safe by wearing masks.

For the outing, President Biden sported a black fleece jacket with blue jeans. He finished off the look with a blue baseball cap and gray sneakers. Jill made sure to stay warm in a leather jacket, which she zipped all the way up to the top. She tied her look together with matching black gloves.

She completed her outfit with light blue skinny jeans and wore her blond hair in loose waves. When it came down to the shoes, the professor slipped on a pair of gray Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers. The running shoe features perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. The slim design reduces bulk for a comfortable and conforming fit.

First lady Jill Biden tosses a ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Dec. 28, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. Jill has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics. As for footwear, she regularly wears versatile heels in nude, black and even embellished tones from Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles.

