Jill Biden Is Holiday-Chic in Studded Red Dress and Sparkly Peep-Toe Heels at Democratic National Committee’s Christmas Party

Jill Biden dressed in chic style for the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a red shift dress with elbow-length sleeves. The style also included a knee-length skirt. Biden’s dress was further elevated with silver circular stud accents lining both sleeves and shoulders, reminiscent of holiday decor. Her look was complete with sparkling post earrings.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden speak at a Democratic National Committee holiday party. CREDIT: AP

When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of glamorous stiletto heels. The peep-toe style featured metallic gold platform soles, as well as sparkly uppers. The pair’s most daring statement came from thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The pair brought Biden’s outfit a further doze of holiday sparkle, as well as giving it a sleeker appearance.

Jill Biden attends a Democratic National Committee holiday party. CREDIT: AP

Embellished heels have come back in time for the holidays this season. Most styles include stiletto or block heels with metallic, sparkly or sequined uppers to add a dash of glamour to any look. In addition to Biden, Zendaya, Kelly Clarkson and Nicky Hilton have been spotted in glamorous styles from Christian Louboutin, Amina Muaddi and Mach & Mach in recent weeks.

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

