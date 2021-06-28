Jill Biden Is Peak Summer-Chic in Floral Dress and Ankle-Tie Espadrilles

Dr. Jill Biden wore the chicest summer ensemble for an afternoon stroll at the White House.

While walking along the White House’s South Lawn yesterday with President Joe Biden, the first lady opted for a short-sleeved dress, which featured a purple, yellow and green floral print in a knee-length silhouette. Biden accessorized the colorful number by draping a classic cable-knit cream sweater across her shoulders, as well as wearing several silver bracelets and a pair of floral stud earrings. To beat the sun’s UV rays, she also donned a pair of sharp Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Sunday, June 27, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it came to shoes, Biden opted for a classic summertime staple: the espadrille. Her Castañer style features a black canvas toe and tan slingback strap atop a 3-inch jute wedge heel. Biden’s wedges were further accented with wraparound black ribbon ankle ties, which knotted in bows in the front. Ankle-wrap sandals have been trending this season due to their support and sleek style, beloved by stars like Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber in stiletto pumps and sandals. The first lady’s espadrilles currently retail for $135 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Biden’s look featured many recognizable style signatures from the campaign trail and her first term as first lady. She’s regularly worn floral prints in multicolored or tonal hues, often in dresses by Oscar de la Renta or Dolce & Gabbana—and has also been seen in Gabriela Hearst’s embroidered floral pieces. Neutral jewelry that highlights her clothing is also a must-have for the first lady, who often wears delicate necklaces, classic watches, and diamond or pearl stud earrings to complement her ensembles.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often by brands like Dior, Valentino, and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. Wardrobe-wise, Biden frequently wears pieces from a range of American brands both established and emerging, like Brandon Maxwell, Markarian, and Jonathan Cohen.

