Jill Biden Looks Chic in Lilac Dress & Versatile Slouch Boots for Thanksgiving With Coast Guard

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving Day greeting members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass.

For the occasion, Dr. Biden had on a lilac-purple midi dress, black coat, scarf and versatile slouch boots. The shoes, made up of suede material, included a thick block heel that measured roughly 3 inches in height.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. CREDIT: AP

On Monday, the first lady and the president attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed troops and elected officials were enjoyed the feast.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with members of the coast guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Dr. Biden bundled up in a warm outfit for the occasion. She paired a long navy blue dress with a pinstripe navy blazer on top. She added a scarf, which included various shades of blue, and further accessorized with pearl stud earrings as well as a thick silver bracelet.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in footwear. Her go-to brands include Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian.

