Jill Biden Pops in a Ruffled Fuschia Dress & Classic Pearls for Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined their families for a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service in the White House this morning.

For the occasion, Kamala was joined by her husband Doug Emhoff while Joe was accompanied by his wife Jill and a group of his children and grandchildren seated behind. As the group heard Patti La Belle sings “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Jill showed off her outfit for the occasion; the first lady opted for a monochromatic look that highlighted a Brandon Maxwell fuschia midi-length dress with a ruffled hem. The design came matched to a color-coordinating face mask as well as a layered take on the former teacher’s signature pearls.

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden join their family for Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the White House, Jan. 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Jill balanced out the bright colorway of her dress with a set of classic nude pumps. The pointed-toe pair featured a rounded pump atop a pointed-toe front and a stiletto heel; the silhouette bears resemblance to designs that the first lady frequents from Jimmy Choo.

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden join family for Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the White House, Jan. 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Maxwell and smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

