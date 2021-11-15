Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden attended a Tribal Nations Summit this morning in tonal fall attire.

The first lady listened to speakers, including husband President Joe Biden—before making a speech herself—at the Summit today during Native American Heritage Month. For the event in the White House’s South Court Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Biden wore a berry-colored midi dress. The dark pink number featured short sleeves, as well as a flounced skirt that was cinched with an attached belt. Her look was complete with multicolored gemstone earrings, as well as a gold watch, gold bangle and pearl bracelet.

(L-R): Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and various politicians attend a Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: AP

When it came to footwear, Biden layered her dress with a pair of black suede boots. The apparent over-the-knee style featured a slouchy silhouette and almond-shaped toes, as well as short block heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height. The look created a fully covered effect when paired beneath Biden’s midi-length dress, which has become a clever styling hack during the fall months.

Jill Biden attends a Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: AP

Suede boots are always a popular fall trend, due to their full coverage and soft texture. The slightly thinner material is also a lighter style to wear before colder, damper winter weather begins. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, too.

Jill Biden attends a Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

