Jill Biden Found the Perfect Winter Travel Formula With Her Signature Pink Coat, Celine Bag & Snow Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
On the heels of the long weekend at Camp David, Jill Biden alongside her husband, President Joe Biden, boarded Air Force One in Hagerstown, Md., today, while she wore a familiar coat and elevated these practical winter shoes.

The first lady wore a midi-length, light pink coat with a flared hem that appears strikingly similar to the one she chose for Election Night last November. The look-a-like outerwear piece is from the Canadian label, HiSO and is currently sold out. This oversized pink coat from Vince offers a comparable aesthetic.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, arrives to board Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Hagerstown, Md. They had spent the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived to board Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Hagerstown, Md.
CREDIT: AP

Biden accessorized the cold-weather garment with all black pieces, including a face mask, gloves and a $3,100 Celine Mini Luggage Tote.

For footwear, the educator completed the tailored ensemble with a pair of black snow boots. Biden’s shoes feature a knee-high silhouette with a lace-up detail up the vamp and a gray fur-like trim at the top of the shaft. While her footwear has yet to be confirmed, the Sorel Joan of Arctic boots offers a similar look.

The shoes feature a waterproof leather and suede upper construction with lace-up detailing all the way up the vamp and grey faux fur trim at the top opening and cushioned footbed. For extra protection against the elements, the boots feature a reinforced herringbone outer sole with a 1.5-inch heel and 1-inch platform. They retail for $158 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots
Here’s a closer look at these similar Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

With this sighting, Biden further confirms her affinity for pink hues, tailored silhouettes and on-trend knee-high boot styles. On Feb. 12, the 46th First Lady opted for a similar ensemble and teamed a Fuschia coat with a pair of slouchy black knee-high boots. She was also spotted in these same shoes on Jan. 29 and styled them a black coat in a similar design to her beloved HiSO selection.

Embrace the first lady’s polished and practical snow boot style with the options available below.

Kamik Snow Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kamik SnoValley 2 Boots, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Bearpaw Isabella Snow Boots, $110.

Sorel Caribou Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Sorel Caribou Boots, $120 (from $160).

Click through this gallery to see how Jill Biden’s style has evolved over the years.

