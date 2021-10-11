Jill Biden Re-Wears Lemon-Print Dress for the Third Time With Bold Yellow Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden just proved that if you love an outfit, it’s worth re-wearing multiple times — down to the shoes.

While arriving to the White House today with President Joe Biden, the first lady was seen in a pale blue Oscar de la Renta dress. The belted number featured a yellow and green print of hanging lemons, as well as short sleeves and a midi-length skirt. Biden cleverly paired the dress with a matching face mask in the same print, as well as versatile accessories like a silver watch, gold bangles and a sleek gold clutch.

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive on the White House’s South Lawn. CREDIT: AP

Along with their granddaughter Naomi, the Bidens returned to the White House after attending the wedding of Cuffe Owens, their nephew, who married former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan O’Toole King.

This wasn’t Biden’s first appearance in the dress. Earlier this March, she wore the citrus-printed piece at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony. In April, she wore the dress again — with the same mask — while visiting Georgia to commemorate her husband’s 100th day as president. This time, she paired it with bright yellow suede pumps with pointed toes, plus thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Her shoes happened to be the same pair she wore with the dress this April. Biden’s clearly proved that if a dress — or even a full outfit — suits you, it’s worth re-wearing as many times as you please.

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden walk together on the White House’s South Lawn. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: AP

Biden’s look also cemented her love for floral prints and textures. She has regularly been spotted in printed botanical dresses during her first term as the first lady, often midi styles by Jonathan Cohen, Dolce & Gabbana and Gabriela Hearst. She even wore a navy floral Oscar de la Renta dress to cover the August issue of American Vogue earlier this summer.

Though the fall season has arrived — often one where darker colors and prints reign supreme — celebrities are still wearing spring-worthy florals to a range of occasions. Biden is the latest to do so. In recent weeks, stars like Kirsten Dunst, Lily Rabe and Selma Blair have also been spotted in a variety of floral-printed dresses by Rodarte, Gucci and The Vampire’s Wife, among other top brands.

First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and their granddaughter Naomi Biden walk together on the White House’s South Lawn. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often by brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from labels like Loeffler Randall.

