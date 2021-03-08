Jill Biden Is the Picture of Spring in Lemon-Adorned Dress at the International Women of Courage Awards

First Lady Jill Biden celebrated “exceptional” women at the International Women of Courage Awards in a vibrant dress from Oscar de la Renta.

On Monday — International Women’s Day — Dr. Biden helped the State Department honor 21 women from across the world at the ceremony, wearing Oscar de la Renta’s Citrus Primavera Belted Day Dress from the label’s pre-spring ’21 collection. The lively frock was adorned with lemons and leaves and featured padded shoulders and a soft round neck.

When she wasn’t at the podium, the first lady covered up in a coordinating face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Biden at the International Women of Courage Awards on March 8. CREDIT: AP

The 15th annual award ceremony honored women from 15 countries around the world, “who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice,” the State Department said.

As she presented the award, the first lady expressed: “Justice can only be justice if it’s for all. Your fight is our fight, and your courage calls us to come together again and again and again.”

While her footwear was hidden behind the podium at Monday’s event, Dr. Biden is known to favorite the slingback heel silhouette. Her go-to brands for footwear include: Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

When it comes to dresses, today’s look falls right in line with Mrs. Biden’s style as she often sports floral patterns and spirited colors. Back in November, after her husband President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected, the first lady stepped out in a navy floral vine dress — also from Oscar de la Renta. She paired the look with a matching mask and Jimmy Choo’s Katience pumps.

