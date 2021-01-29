Jill Biden Wears a Pleated Dress & Knee-High Boots to Send Joe Biden Off With a Kiss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House this afternoon before he headed off to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded troops.

The first lady walked alongside the president in style, layering up to beat the cold in a white pleated dress, blue blazer and black ankle-length peacoat. She further accessorized with a printed scarf and a protective black face mask.

The first couple then paused ahead of the president boarding Marine One, sneaking in a quick kiss before the commander in chief made his way to speak to the awaiting press.

Related Boots from Sorel & More Top Brands Start at Just $44 at DSW Right Now Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in 2021's Buzziest Color Trend With a Two-Tone Suit & Towering Stilettos Kamala Harris Establishes Her Signature VP Style in a Power Suit & Sleek Pumps

President Joe Biden walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine One to visit wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

President Joe Biden walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine One to visit wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

When it came down to footwear, the educator complemented the knee-skimming hem of her dress with a pair of knee-high suede boots. The slouchy-chic style featured a block-heel base along with a classic rounded toe, resembling the brown version of the silhouette that she modeled last week in Washington D.C. Previously, the Jill’s boots came courtesy of Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

President Joe Biden walks with first lady Jill Biden to board Marine One to visit wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden has always been a fan of classic pumps and also slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots that she frequented during the election season as well as her comfortable On Running sneakers for off-duty occasions. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Stay on top of the knee-high boot trend like Jill Bien in these soft boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Other Stories

Buy Now: & Other Stories Knee-High Boots, $139 (was $279).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Clarem Boots, $80 (was $200).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Eileen Fisher Most Boots, $275.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jill Biden’s top footwear moments over the years.