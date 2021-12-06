×
Jill Biden Brings Holiday Cheer in Sheer Embroidered Green Dress at Kennedy Center Honors

By Aaron Royce
JBiden
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden was elegantly festive for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The ceremony honors those who have made impactful contributions through performing arts. This year’s recipients included Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels, Justino Diaz and Berry Gordy.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to host the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The 2021 Kennedy Center honorees include Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, "Saturday Night Live" mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to host the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The 2021 Kennedy Center honorees include Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell.
CREDIT: AP

The first lady arrived with President Joe Biden, dressed formally in a short-sleeved gown. Her Reem Acra number, hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, featured sheer sleeves and a neckline accented with sequins. The style’s dark green tone, as well as its dark green velvet accents and allover gold embroidery, was particularly in tune with the holiday season. Biden kept her accessories minimalist and neutral, pairing the festive dress with drop earrings, a bangle bracelet and black face mask.

Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Jenny Pagkham, gown, green gown, lace gown, Kennedy Center, Kennedy Center Honors
Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA
Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

For footwear, Biden‘s shoes weren’t visible due to her dress’ long skirt. However, based on the First Lady’s formal ensembles, it’s likely she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style often includes triangular toes and stiletto heels to create a look that’s streamlined and sharp.

Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Jenny Pagkham, gown, green gown, lace gown, Kennedy Center, Kennedy Center Honors
Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Embellished dresses have come back in time for the holidays this season. Many styles include maxi lengths with long or short sleeves, covered in allover sequins, crystals or embroidery for a dose of glamour. Aside from Biden, Kelly Clarkson, Kamala Harris and Nicky Hilton have also worn glamorous styles by Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and Monique Lhuillier in recent weeks.

Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Jenny Pagkham, gown, green gown, lace gown, Kennedy Center, Kennedy Center Honors
Jill Biden and President Joe Biden attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
CREDIT: Al Drago - Pool via CNP / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years.

