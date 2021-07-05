Jill Biden Is Elegant for Independence Day in White Lace Dress and Gold Espadrille Wedges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden wore an elegant take on “summer whites” for Independence Day.

While celebrating the holiday at the White House’s Fourth of July party, Biden donned a layered lace midi dress by Jonathan Simkhai. The dress featured short sleeves, a tiered skirt, and a V-back, all covered in white floral lace. The first lady paired the versatile piece with a minimal gold bracelet and gold mother-of-pearl drop earrings, looking utterly elegant as she greeted guests—many of whom were essential workers and military families. Biden’s dress currently retails for $1,095 on Farfetch.com.

The first lady slipped on a pair of sleek espadrille wedges for the event. The pair featured a woven wedge heel, as well as metallic gold ankle and toe straps. Biden’s shoes also boasted knotted straps tied in bows, which completed the look with a chic finish. This isn’t the first time she’s taken the classic summer shoe for a spin; Biden was previously seen in a sharp pair of black Castañer espadrille wedges with wraparound ankle ties earlier this summer, as well. Ankle-wrap sandals have been trending this season due to their support and sleek style, beloved by stars like Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber in stiletto pumps and sandals.

Biden’s look also solidified her penchant for floral prints and textures. She has regularly been seen in dresses with blooming details while on Joe Biden’s campaign trail and during her first term as the first lady. Her favorites are often midi styles by Oscar de la Renta or Dolce & Gabbana, as well as embroidered pieces by Gabriela Hearst; she even wore a navy floral Oscar de la Renta dress to cover the August issue of American Vogue. Neutral jewelry that highlights her clothing is also a must-have for the first lady, who often wears delicate necklaces, classic watches, and diamond or pearl stud earrings to complement her ensembles. The look was the latest in a series of chic and cheerful Independence Day outfits the first lady has worn to celebrate the holiday throughout the years.

Jill Biden greets guests at an Independence Day party on the South Lawn of the White House. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often by brands like Dior, Valentino, and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. Wardrobe-wise, Biden frequently wears pieces from a range of American brands both established and emerging, like Brandon Maxwell, Markarian, and Jonathan Cohen.

