Jill Biden Expertly Elevates Her High-Top Sneakers With a Blush Blouse and Silk Skirt Combo

First lady Jill Biden walks out of the White House ahead of President Joe Biden as they prepare to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, as they travel to Wilmington, Del., for the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

For her latest fashion moment, Jill Biden gave off relaxed vibes while still looking like she means business.

The First Lady of The United States wore an ultra-chic off-duty outfit while leaving the White House with President Joe Biden on their way to the Marine 1 helicopter. Her ensemble consisted of a brown suede overcoat, a light pink blouse and flowy, blush-colored silk skirt. For footwear, she opted for a pair of chunky cream-colored sneakers from Chloe.

First lady Jill Biden walks out of the White House ahead of President Joe Biden as they prepare to board Marine One. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at First Lady Jill Biden’s cream-colored Chloe sneakers. CREDIT: AP

Jill’s essential day-to-day style often marries tailored, sophisticated pieces with comfy silhouettes. These have included structured suiting, flowy skirts, dazzling outerwear and breezy dresses. For shoes, Jill tends to wear styles like sharp pumps, sleek sandals and staple boots.

Jill is known to turn heads and create fashion moments both on the political stage but also in her day-to-day. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from principled brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For the inauguration, Biden wore a matching dress and coat by the uber-popular luxury fashion brand Gabriela Hearst.

When the time comes for Jill to do her FLOTUS duties, she tends to wear streamlined, tailored outfits that emphasize her tastes. She wears creations from brands like L’Agence, Akris and Jonathan Cohen.

Put on a pair of cream-colored high-tops to add a sporty twist to your outfits inspired by FLOTUS herself.

