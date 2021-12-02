×
Jill Biden is Chic for Hanukkah Lighting in Matching Sweater, Skirt and Crystal Buckled Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Dr. Jill Biden dressed elegantly for a Menorah lighting at the White House. The ceremony was held in the White House’s East Room with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, in celebration of Hanukkah.

The first lady spoke to those in attendance wearing a light gray long-sleeved sweater and knee-length skirt, which featured a back vent. Biden’s set created an instantly streamlined and sharp appearance, punctuated by strings of pearl necklaces. She kept her accessories equally classic, wearing a pearl bracelet on one wrist and a thin gold watch on the other. The First Lady also accessorized with pearl drop earrings, and—briefly—a black floral face mask.

Jill Biden speaks at the Menorah lighting in the East Room of the White House.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the Menorah lighting in the East Room of the White House.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

For footwear, Biden completed her look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s iconic Hangisi pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, as well as black and white printed uppers. The style was complete—and given a dose of festival glamour—with Blahnik’s signature elegant crystal buckles on each toe.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the Menorah lighting in the East Room of the White House.
CREDIT: AP

Sparkly pumps are one of the top footwear trends this season, as the holidays near and a desire for glamorous dressing grows. Pairs like Biden’s, which feature sparkling crystal embellishments,  are especially popular from their ability to bring a dose of sparkle to any look. In addition to the first lady, stars like Nicky Hilton, Elle Fanning and Jennifer Hudson have also worn styles by Mach & Mach, Miu Miu and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the Menorah lighting in the East Room of the White House.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

