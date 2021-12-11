Jill Biden Is Holiday Ready in Silk Green Top and Black Bedazzled Booties for Toys for Tots.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was seen in merry spirits, wearing what appears to be a forest green, long sleeve silk top and matching green jeans. The look was festive yet understated, something simple and easy but stylish. The ensemble catered to Mrs. Biden’s personal style and was perfect for the day’s merry events.

Biden made merry and helped children pick out their gifts, grinning from ear to ear with her hands full of toys provided by the Toys for Tots foundation. The program is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve in order to distribute toys to less fortunate children for the holidays. The first lady is simply surrounded by toys and trinkets for good little boys and girls.

Jill Biden at the Toys for Tots event. CREDIT: AP

In the spirit of the festivities, Biden dressed up in a dark green ensemble, fit for any Christmas event, the silky top tied in a loose bow on her bodice. The blouse had a slight sheen to it, giving the whole outfit a pop of texture. For accessories, the first lady wore gold jewelry that accented the green she wore, donning simple gold studs, matching green reading glasses, layered gold necklaces with an assortment of charms, a plethora of gold bracelets, and of course, her wedding ring.

Jill Biden at the Toys for Tots event. CREDIT: AP

Jill Bidens pearl covered boots. CREDIT: AP

Biden opted for a low-heeled, black, Stuart Weitzman booties that gave her some height while subtly accessorizing. The chunky heels were dotted with pearls that also happened to catch the light everywhere she stepped. The touch was minimal but very festive, elevating the otherwise normal black boot.

The first lady read Christmas stories to the children and passed out toys in style, her outfit focused primarily on comfort and mobility, an understated chicness. The look is easily replicated and equally easy to put together or tweak to fit anyone’s personal style preferences.

