Jill Biden Leaves the White House in Green Jewel-Toned Jacket & Her Favorite Boot Trend

Dr. Jill Biden confirmed why her signature style is so chic while taking a stroll across the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., this past Friday.

On her way to board the Marine One, the First Lady wore an emerald green jacket, featuring a single-breasted silhouette and gold button detailing in tweed, layered with a beige knit underneath and black skinny jeans. She accessorized the daytime outfit with a black face mask.

Biden joined husband and President Joe Biden for a visit to Houston, Texas, on Friday, following the aftermath of deadly winter storms last week. There, the first couple could be seen visiting a food bank and mass vaccination site.

First Lady Jill Biden walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington on Friday, Feb. 26. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the educator completed the tailored ensemble with a pair of heeled knee-high boots in a black suede colorway. This sophisticated selection appears strikingly similar to the Manolo Blahnik Pampita Suede Knee Boots in the black offering. These aesthetically-comparable shoes feature sleek suede uppers with an almond-shaped toe and a 2.8-inch heel. They retail for $1,595 and are available for purchase on bergdorfgoodman.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Manolo Blahnik Pampita Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

With this sighting, Biden further confirms her affinity for black knee-high boots, and they continue to be a fixture in her everyday uniform. On Feb. 24, the 46th First Lady opted for a similar footwear choice styled with a jewel-toned purple blazer and pencil skirt suit set from Michael Kors with a white blouse while speaking during a forum at the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.

Since moving into the White House, the professor has continuously paired tailored pieces in rich and rose-toned hues with this on-trend footwear silhouette. On Feb. 12, Biden opted for a midi-length coat in a berry colorway and also teamed it with similar knee-high boots.

