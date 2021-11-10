Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion.

The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com.

Jill Biden wears a green Brandon Maxwell coat dress during a ceremony at the White House honoring children in military and veteran caregiving families. CREDIT: AP

Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic.

The first lady wore a dark green Brandon Maxwell dress featuring a single button closure, lapel collar and short sleeves. CREDIT: AP

In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week.

First lady Jill Biden listens to student Shaila Ramineni read her letter during a visit to a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia. CREDIT: AP

