Jill Biden Shines With Ciara in Gold Dress and Slouchy Boots at White House

Dr. Jill Biden displayed peak fall style with Ciara at the White House.
The first lady was joined by pediatrician Hina Talib, as well as the Grammy Award-winning singer and her children Future, Sienna and Win to wave to President Biden as he left to visit the General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. For the occasion, Biden wore a St. John yellow and gold sweater dress with slouched sleeves and a midi-length flounced skirt. The style was cinched with a braided belt, creating a glamorous moment that matches fall color palettes in similar tones. Biden elevated her dress with gold bracelets and round stud earrings.
For footwear, Biden braved the autumn chill with a pair of slouchy brown boots. The pair appeared to feature suede uppers, as well as an apparent knee-high silhouette. Though the shoes’ heels weren’t visible, it’s likely they were short block heels—similarly to styles Biden has previously worn.
Slouchy boots are always a popular fall trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, as well.
When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.
