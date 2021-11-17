Jill Biden Shines With Ciara in Gold Dress and Slouchy Boots at White House

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden displayed peak fall style with Ciara at the White House.

The first lady was joined by pediatrician Hina Talib, as well as the Grammy Award-winning singer and her children Future, Sienna and Win to wave to President Biden as he left to visit the General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. For the occasion, Biden wore a St. John yellow and gold sweater dress with slouched sleeves and a midi-length flounced skirt. The style was cinched with a braided belt, creating a glamorous moment that matches fall color palettes in similar tones. Biden elevated her dress with gold bracelets and round stud earrings.

Jill Biden, Ciara and her children and Hina Talib at the White House. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Biden braved the autumn chill with a pair of slouchy brown boots. The pair appeared to feature suede uppers, as well as an apparent knee-high silhouette. Though the shoes’ heels weren’t visible, it’s likely they were short block heels—similarly to styles Biden has previously worn.

Related Ciara Suits Up in a Sleek All-White Set for Her Visit With Jill Biden at White House Olivia Culpo Makes Cargo Pants Look Chic With Right Styling & These Tan Slouchy Boots Dr. Martens & Lazy Oaf Collaborate on Shoes With Smiley & Sad Face Prints That Let You Pick a Mood

Jill Biden (center), Ciara (right) and her children and Hina Talib at the White House. CREDIT: AP

Slouchy boots are always a popular fall trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards fall boots this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, as well.

Jill Biden, Ciara and her children and Hina Talib at the White House. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Elevate your fall looks in brown boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Barb boots, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Krafty boots, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema boots, $225.

Click through the gallery to discover Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years.