A Look at Jill Biden’s Chic Independence Day Outfits Through the Years

As the Fourth of July nears, we’re looking to the ultimate patriotic style icon — the first lady — for some Independence Day fashion inspiration.

Since she began her tenure as first lady, Dr. Jill Biden has championed the talents of American brands like Oscar de la Renta, Gabriela Hearst and Brandon Maxwell. And who could forget her viral blue Inauguration Day outfit by Markarian? Biden favors monochrome ensembles or dresses featuring floral prints and embroidery, often worn with neutral pointed-toe pumps. However, her style has been on the rise for quite some time — especially around the year’s most star-spangled summer holiday.

The Duchess of Cambridge (right) and US first lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, June 11, 2021. CREDIT: AP

As Independence Day nears and we wait for fireworks to light up the skies, we’re looking back on the Jill Biden’s most memorable ensembles from past celebrations — and wondering what she’ll wear this year.

For a visit to a U.S. Army Garrison in Schweinfurt, Germany, in 2009, she accompanied then-Vice President Joe Biden to celebrate Independence Day with soldiers and their family members stationed in the country. For the visit’s first day on July 3, Biden wore a white and navy printed shift dress with a front tie detail. Her accessories included delicate gold necklaces, a classic black leather watch and diamond stud earrings. On the shoe front, she slipped into a pair of patent yellow leather slingback wedges. The look showcased her color coordination with a theme (minus the red, in this case), as well as her penchant for timeless accessories and a trendy-yet-practical shoe.

Jill Biden talks with Garrison Command Sergeant Major Bruce Lee inside a dining facility at Warner Barracks, a U.S. Army Garrison in Bamberg, southern Germany, Friday, July 3, 2009. CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS

On July 4 that year, Biden wore a black and white gingham sheath dress, cinched with a wide patent leather belt. The outfit was both versatile and perfect for the season, due to its lightweight fabric and classic pattern. Biden re-wore her necklaces, watch, and shoes from the day prior, as well — proving that beloved wardrobe pieces and classic staples should have maximum wear.

Jill Biden talks with soldiers during the celebrations on Independence Day at Kessler field in Schweinfurt, southern Germany, on Saturday, July 4, 2009. CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Throughout the following years Biden kept a reliable outfit formula, often wearing short-sleeved dresses with neutral accessories in prints or colors related to the occasion. She often visited various military bases during the holiday with then-Vice President Biden, as well, to raise awareness and appreciation for military members and their families. To celebrate the Fourth of July in 2010, she attended a swearing-in ceremony for U.S. soldiers in Baghdad, Iraq, wearing a red, white and blue ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a red dress layered with a navy blazer detailed with a geometric pattern and white trim. Her accessories, true to form, were classic and minimal: a pair of pearl stud earrings and two gold bracelets.

Jill Biden smiles while U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, shakes hands with a U.S. Army soldier after his swearing-in at a naturalization ceremony at al-Faw Palace on the western outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, July 4, 2010. CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS

In 2014, the former second lady kept her look neutral, wearing a black-and-white striped dress layered under a black cardigan. She stepped away from her more colorful style to wear a more tonal outfit, likely due to the importance of the trip; Biden was visiting Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, during her tour of three African countries to highlight female empowerment and leadership. Her outfit to meet with Congolese MP Jaynet Kabila included similarly classic jewelry as her past Independence Day outfits, a single delicate necklace and pearl stud earrings. On the footwear front, Biden wore a pair of black patent leather peep-toe pumps, which featured slingback straps and stiletto heels.

Congolese MP Jaynet Kabila and Jill Biden meet in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Friday, July 4, 2014. CREDIT: AP

This year, it’s anyone’s guess what Biden will wear on Independence Day. If her recent style is any indication, the outfit will likely include colors related to the holiday — the first lady’s previous ensembles for different events show her values of relating an outfit to a cause or theme. It’s also possible that Biden could wear a pair of nude or color-coordinated pumps, based on her appearances in re-worn pairs by labels like Valentino, Dior and Jimmy Choo. However, we’ll have to wait until July 4 to find out.

