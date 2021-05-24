Jill Biden Relaxes in an All-White Outfit With a Pop of Color on Her Espadrille Wedges After Camp David

Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden returned home to the White House after a weekend away at Camp David, the president’s country retreat, on Sunday evening.

The first lady donned an all-white outfit with a pop of black and nude covering her feet. Though she is frequently seen in dressier looks, the bright whites of her denim, long-sleeve top and sleeveless duster are a more casual yet put together ensemble. She added minimal jewelry, including small hoops and stacked simple necklaces, plus aviator sunglasses.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. CREDIT: Mega Dr. Jill Biden shoe detail. CREDIT: Mega For her shoes, Dr. Biden opted for a summery lace up espadrille wedge. The black toe added a pop against the monochromatic outfit and the nude details made the shoe more in season. She was also seen boarding the Marine One helicopter to go to the retreat on Saturday in the same shoes. The wedge heel is a change from the pumps she is often spotted in at her more formal events.

While Dr. Biden’s taste in footwear can be varied other than her go-to slingback style, she does tend to favor brands like Jimmy Choo, Prada, Dior and Stuart Weitzman. She also is known to sport a workout shoe for her love of running, especially from the athletic Swiss brand On. Her official apparel style brings in a mix of pieces from labels such as Brandon Maxwell, Jonathan Cohen and Markian.

