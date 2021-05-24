×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Relaxes in an All-White Outfit With a Pop of Color on Her Espadrille Wedges After Camp David

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Bidens Return to the White House from Camp David
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 38 Images

Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden returned home to the White House after a weekend away at Camp David, the president’s country retreat, on Sunday evening.

The first lady donned an all-white outfit with a pop of black and nude covering her feet. Though she is frequently seen in dressier looks, the bright whites of her denim, long-sleeve top and sleeveless duster are a more casual yet put together ensemble. She added minimal jewelry, including small hoops and stacked simple necklaces, plus aviator sunglasses.

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland in Washington, DC, USA, 23 May 2021. Credit: Jim LoScalzo / Pool via CNP. 23 May 2021 Pictured: United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland in Washington, DC, USA, 23 May 2021. Credit: Jim LoScalzo / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Jim LoScalzo - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757095_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
CREDIT: Mega
shoes, United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland in Washington, DC, USA, 23 May 2021. Credit: Jim LoScalzo / Pool via CNP. 23 May 2021 Pictured: United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland in Washington, DC, USA, 23 May 2021. Credit: Jim LoScalzo / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Jim LoScalzo - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757095_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dr. Jill Biden shoe detail.
CREDIT: Mega
For her shoes, Dr. Biden opted for a summery lace up espadrille wedge. The black toe added a pop against the monochromatic outfit and the nude details made the shoe more in season. She was also seen boarding the Marine One helicopter to go to the retreat on Saturday in the same shoes. The wedge heel is a change from the pumps she is often spotted in at her more formal events.

While Dr. Biden’s taste in footwear can be varied other than her go-to slingback style, she does tend to favor brands like Jimmy Choo, Prada, Dior and Stuart Weitzman. She also is known to sport a workout shoe for her love of running, especially from the athletic Swiss brand On. Her official apparel style brings in a mix of pieces from labels such as Brandon Maxwell, Jonathan Cohen and Markian.

See more of Dr. Jill Biden’s style through the years. 

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad