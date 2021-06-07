×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Blooms in a Lavender Dress Teamed With a White Blazer & These Slingback She Can’t Get Enough of

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
jill-biden-purple-dress-june-5-feature
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 38 Images

After showcasing a series of edgy looks, Jill Biden went back to her signature first lady style for a trip to a vaccine center in Harlem, New York.

On Sunday, the first lady and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared at the Abyssinian Baptist Church — where they greeted patients in an attempt to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated. For the outing, Dr. Biden was the picture of spring in a lavender dress, which she teamed with a crisp white blazer that she wore open.

On her feet, the first lady opted for a pair of heels she favorites: Christian Dior slingback heels. Her pair appeared to feature a nude leather construction with the silhouettes’ signature two-tone embroidered cotton ribbon.

jill biden, dress, slingback heels, harlem
First lady Jill Biden standing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, visiting a vaccine clinic at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Sunday, June 6, 2021.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, dress, blazer, harlem
First Lady Jill Biden.
CREDIT: AP

The label offers a similar pair for $950 at Dior.com. The classic shoes are a staple in Dr. Biden’s wardrobe as she has been flaunting Dior slingback heels in black, metallic as well as a floral design and color blocking iteration.

Sunday’s look falls right in line with Mrs. Biden’s style as she often sports spirited hues, such as yellow, pink, blue as well as floral and fruity patterns in the form of dresses and skirts. However, in recent weeks, the educator proved that she also has an edgy style as she’s been photographed out in fishnet tights, leather pants, sneakers and more. Aside from Dior, her go-to footwear labels include: Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada.

Click through the gallery to see Jill Biden’s style through the years

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad