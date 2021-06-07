Jill Biden Blooms in a Lavender Dress Teamed With a White Blazer & These Slingback She Can’t Get Enough of

After showcasing a series of edgy looks, Jill Biden went back to her signature first lady style for a trip to a vaccine center in Harlem, New York.

On Sunday, the first lady and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared at the Abyssinian Baptist Church — where they greeted patients in an attempt to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated. For the outing, Dr. Biden was the picture of spring in a lavender dress, which she teamed with a crisp white blazer that she wore open.

On her feet, the first lady opted for a pair of heels she favorites: Christian Dior slingback heels. Her pair appeared to feature a nude leather construction with the silhouettes’ signature two-tone embroidered cotton ribbon.

First lady Jill Biden standing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, visiting a vaccine clinic at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Sunday, June 6, 2021. CREDIT: AP

First Lady Jill Biden. CREDIT: AP

The label offers a similar pair for $950 at Dior.com. The classic shoes are a staple in Dr. Biden’s wardrobe as she has been flaunting Dior slingback heels in black, metallic as well as a floral design and color blocking iteration.

Sunday’s look falls right in line with Mrs. Biden’s style as she often sports spirited hues, such as yellow, pink, blue as well as floral and fruity patterns in the form of dresses and skirts. However, in recent weeks, the educator proved that she also has an edgy style as she’s been photographed out in fishnet tights, leather pants, sneakers and more. Aside from Dior, her go-to footwear labels include: Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada.

Click through the gallery to see Jill Biden’s style through the years.