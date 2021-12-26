Jill Biden Rings in Christmas with Joe Biden in Red Midi Dress and Matching Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden dressed festively for a Christmas Day call with various members of the U.S. military in the White House’s Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Biden, President Joe Biden and their new German Shepherd puppy, Commander, were joined on a call with members of the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard at various international facilities to thank them for their service.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a red Brandon Maxwell midi dress. The style included short sleeves and a flounced skirt. Biden belted the dress with a large red buckled belt, creating a monochrome effect. Her look was elegantly accessorized with a sparkling pendant necklace, drop earrings and a silver watch. The First Lady’s look followed her penchant for re-wearing pieces in her closet, as she previously wore the same dress for a visit to Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art in October.

President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their dog Commander virtually meet with United States military service members on Christmas. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style featured stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, as well as red uppers that smoothly matched her dress. The pair gave Biden’s outfit a dose of head-to-toe holiday cheer, creating a single-tone look with one of the holiday season’s classic colors.

President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their dog Commander virtually meet with United States military service members on Christmas. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Biden, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their dog Commander virtually meet with United States military service members on Christmas. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA

President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and their dog Commander virtually meet with United States military service members on Christmas. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

