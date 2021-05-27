Jill Biden Ditches Her Signature First Lady Dress Style for a Chocolate Suit & Leopard Pumps

Jill Biden has showcased a new look.

On Thursday, the first lady arrived in Kansas City, Mo. and later Michigan, to visit a community college in Midtown as part of a nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination tour.

For the engagement, Dr. Biden switched up her signature style by sporting a monochrome suit look. The custom ensemble included a chocolate blazer and coordinating tailored trousers from Lafayette 148 New York. The first lady layered the business look atop a satin blouse in the same coffee-colored hue.

As for footwear, the first lady gave the suit a fun touch by opting for leopard print heels. The pumps featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel. She then accessorized with gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, bracelets, stud earrings and a dainty broach.

Jill Biden greeting firefighters as she arrives at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, May 27, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Today’s outfit serves as a switch up from Biden’s usual first lady style. The college educator favorites dresses, midi-length skirts — both of which she teams with statement coats and coordinating blazers. Biden also tends to wear vibrant colors such as pink, yellow and blue as well as lively patterns.

Jill Biden. CREDIT: AP

As for labels, aside from Lafayette 148 New York, the first lady’s go-to selections include: Oscar de La Renta, Brandon Maxwell, Markarian and Gabriela Hearst. She often uses fashion to highlight American designers as well as labels founded by women and people of color. On her feet, Biden almost always goes for pointed toe pumps — from labels such as Jimmy Choo and Prada — but doesn’t shy away from boots, stepping out in ankle, knee-high and heeled silhouettes.

Click through the gallery to see Jill Biden’s style through the years.