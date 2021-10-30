Jill Biden Meets With French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Shiny Animal Print Suit and Navy Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden’s new ensemble is a synonym of class and elegance.

Dr. Biden and French first lady Brigitte Macron dressed up similarly in black and navy hues while meeting at Il Marchese restaurant in Italy. Proving you can never go wrong with dark pieces, both ladies matched their respective attires ahead of the G20 summit in Rome.

Biden opted for a pencil skirt suit featuring a black animal print. Her attire was completed by a silver brooch, a navy silk scarf and a pair of navy blue pumps. Macron also chose a skirt for the occasion with pointed pumps.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden (R) and French first lady Brigitte Macron speak outside of a restaurant on the sidelines of an upcoming G20 summit in Rome. CREDIT: AP

One of Biden’s signature accents involves skirts and dresses of different lengths. On a recent trip, the first lady wore a navy blue flowing dress with a pair of booties of the same tone. When it comes to her shoe repertoire, Dr. Biden keeps it traditional with basic pieces from high end designers like Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman and Prada. She can be spotted in well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and other emerging brands such as Jonathan Cohen and Markarian.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden. CREDIT: AP

French first lady Brigitte Macron. CREDIT: AP

It seems that Biden’s shoe preference is a classic pump. In another appearance at a local school in the Bronx, NY, the educator wore a fuchsia blazer and knee-length skirt with a pair of nude pumps.

