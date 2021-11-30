Jill Biden Pops in Recycled Yellow Pumps & Floral Dress While Reading to Kids at White House

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden flaunted floral while reading to children at the White House yesterday.

Jill Biden reading to children in the White House. CREDIT: AP

The first lady matched the festively decorated State Dining room in green and white for her meeting with the youngsters. The former English professor sported a green dress with a high neckline, short sleeves and a flowing skirt. The print of the forest green dress featured large white flowers and yellow leaves.

She kept the ensemble color-coordinated with her accessories. The 70-year-old wore a pair of shiny green earrings as well as yellow pumps. The cadmium shoes featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto, which gave her some height.

Detail of Jill Biden’s yellow pumps. CREDIT: AP

Biden sat in the beautifully decorated White House room after having revealed the theme for the famous White House Christmas decorations, “Gifts from the Heart.”

This is not the first time Biden has been spotted sporting a pop of yellow to her looks. The first ‘ady slipped into the same pair of pumps last month while arriving back to the White House with her husband. For this occasion, she matched the shoes with a pale blue Oscar de la Renta belted dress, which featured a yellow and green print of hanging lemons, as well as short sleeves and a midi-length skirt.

Much like her chic ensemble yesterday, when it comes to Biden’s style, she tends to favor classic, sleek silhouettes. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

