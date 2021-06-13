Jill Biden Is Dainty in a Calming Blue Suit & Her Go-To Pumps for a Visit at Windsor Castle With Queen Elizabeth

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a warm welcome at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

After meeting on Friday, America’s first couple met again with Queen Elizabeth on the royal grounds at the dais in the Quadrangle of the castle, where a Guard of Honor formed. The president and first lady had traveled to Windsor from the G7 Summit — which kicked off on Friday in Cornwall, England.

For the occasion, the first lady sported a calming blue dress layered underneath a classic blazer of the same hue. She accessorized with a jeweled broach and had her hair styled in her signature loose waves.

First Lady Jill Biden with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday June 13. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, June 13. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Dr. Biden sported one of her favorites: pumps from Valentino. The glossy heels feature the label’s buckled logo across the toe and a slingback construction. The shoes are finalized with a stiletto heel and retail for for $895 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The first lady previously wore the shoes on Friday when she met Kate Middleton at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, U.K. That day, Mrs. Biden opted for a vibrant neon pink blazer paired with a white pleated dress and her signature pearls.

The first lady’s U.K. looks fall right in line with her signature style. When it comes to her wardrobe, the educator is a big fan of vibrant colors, patterns and prints. She’s often seen in dresses, which she pairs with coordinating blazers. Aside from her Valentino pumps, her go-to footwear labels include: Dior, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Prada to name a few.

