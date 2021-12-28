Jill Biden Sharpens Up for Winter in Icy Blue Coat and Brown Suede Boots for Delaware Getaway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden was ready for winter while leaving the White House for a trip to Wilmington, Del., yesterday with President Joe Biden.

The first lady was sharply dressed in a pale blue overcoat. The style, which featured large front buttons and pockets, appeared to be layered over a navy midi dress. Biden completed her look with a complementary blue and white floral scarf, as well as gold earrings, bracelets and a black face mask. She also carried a black umbrella for added rain protection.

For footwear, Biden kept warm from the winter chill in a pair of suede boots. The dark brown style appeared to feature knee-high uppers, as well as almond-shaped toes and square heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. Biden’s boots were smoothly layered under a midi-length dress, a clever styling trick in colder seasons. The style gave her look an equestrian quality, while still being practical for colder weather.

Suede boots are always a popular winter trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season; celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have similarly worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks, as well.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

