Jessie J Proves the Power Of 2021’s Hero Boot in a Throwback Crop Top & Leather Leggings

Paying homage to the Disco pant era, Jessie J channeled the 2010s and styled some of the decade’s biggest athleisure-inspired trends on Tuesday.

The “Domino” artist wore a cropped multi-colored, printed jacket that comes in a bomber-style silhouette. She teamed the eye-catching outerwear with a black cropped top, which featured long sleeves and mesh cut-out panels throughout, atop a pair of reflective high-waist black leggings with a front-zip closure. She then accessorized the outfit with a black newsboy cap and large gold hoop earrings.

For footwear, the “Price Tag” singer completed the ensemble with a pair of black lace-up boots. Jessie J’s selection appears to be made from patent leather due to their shiny look with a sleek silhouette and a narrow toe.

With this sighting, the London native proves why black combat boots endure a wardrobe staple for years to come. On the heels of 2021, this edgy and versatile shoe continues to be one of the buzziest footwear choices that celebrities cannot stop wearing. Stylish stars from Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid to Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk count similar pairs from Dr. Martens, Prada, The Row, and Both.

While Jessie J frequently reaches for a pair of minimalist neutral-hued boots, the artist also has been spotted in several pairs of sneakers, including Converse Chuck Taylor High Top and black running silhouettes.

Embrace this 2021 hero shoe, and shop similar black combat boot styles below.

Buy Now: Schutz Sibyl Lace-Up Boots, $198.

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Gamin Lace-Up Boots, $170.

Buy Now: Dolce Vita Lottie Lace-Up Boots, $120.

