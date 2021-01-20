Jessica Simpson Braves the Snow Wearing a Bikini and 4-Inch Faux Fur Heels

Jessica Simpson braved the snow to showcase her latest looks from her namesake label. The entrepreneur posted the unconventional winter-wear on Instagram Tuesday.

“Give me steam,” she captioned the photo, pictured in a snakeskin swimsuit with a fur-lined winter coat.

Simpson matched her jacket with Jessica Simpson wedge boots. The white quilted puffer shoes featured faux fur trim and a 4-inch heel. The Brixel style, originally retailing for $129, is on sale now at Nordstrom for $77.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Brixel Faux Fur Boot, $77.

Her asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit, meanwhile, was detailed in snake-print and included cut-out detailing and a tie at her waist. The Snakecharmer style is available for $98.

Since Simpson launched her eponymous fashion label with the late Vince Camuto in 2005, she has been a shoe industry mainstay. Sequential Brands Group is the parent of the Jessica Simpson Collection. As part of a larger transaction, announced in October 2018, Designer Brands Inc. purchased licensing rights for Jessica Simpson footwear. She’s also won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005.

Simpson is known for always wearing her heels, telling FN, “If someone were to walk a mile in my shoes, they might be surprised to find out my 5-inch heels are always comfortable … metaphorically speaking.” She also is a fan of mixing casual looks with glamorous pieces. “Overall, my biggest fashion advice starts from within, feeling confident in my own skin,” she has said.

