Jessica Simpson Goes Glam Golf-Chic in Sky-High Heels for ‘Caddyshack’ Halloween Costume

Jessica Simpson went for an athletic-chic look in her “Caddyshack”-inspired costume on Halloween. The “Irresistible” singer put the glam into golf getup with a pair of sky-high heels.

The star, who was paying homage to the character Lacey Underall from the 1980 film, ported a short-sleeved striped collard shirt with a blue and red trim. The V-neck collar featured white and red clasps. On the bottom, the entrepreneur wore a white mini skirt with a similar trim. Simpson elevated the look with her footwear. She donned a pair of white chunky platform heels that featured a peak-a-boo toe and cutouts at the front.

Simpson posed with her husband, former football player Eric Johnson. The 42-year-old matched his wife with the “Caddyshack”-inspired attire. He wore a short-sleeved red collared shirt with white pants and a pair of traditional white golf shoes. He wore a white flat cap and held a golf club to complete the look.

Even outside of Halloween, Simpson is not afraid to flaunt her funky footwear. Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The brand offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. When she’s not wearing shoes from her eponymous brand, Simpson can often be found in soaring styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman and much like her Halloween heels, is a fan of platform pumps.

Platform heels are having a revival this season due to their appearance at red carpets, fashion shows and VIP events. Among the celebrities embracing this style are Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and Chloe Bailey.

