Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post.

Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her outfit a punchy accent, while completing its boho-glam aesthetic.

When it came to shoes, Simpson was torn between two styles—also from her namesake shoe collection. The “A Public Affair” musician wore one beige over-the-knee boot, deemed the Cassida. The $149 style included faux leather uppers, pointed toes and 4-inch wedge heels. Simpson’s other option came from an edgy ankle boot. Her $105 Demmie style featured red, white and black plaid uppers, as well as thick rubber soles, 3-inch block heels and sharp silver spike accents.

Jessica Simpson’s Cassida boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Jessica Simpson’s Demmie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Both pairs gave Simpson’s outfit a different appearance. While the over-the-knee boots coordinated with her leopard top and created a more streamlined look, the booties gave it a clashing edge—which also complemented the sweater’s wild print. Though it’s unclear which style Simpson chose, each would have made a stylish and winter-ready look.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own Jessica Simpson brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

