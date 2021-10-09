Jessica Simpson Is Glowing in a Strapless Blazer and Height-Boosting Metallic Peep-Toe Pumps for Date Night

Jessica Simpson revealed a sneak peek of her latest outfit last night through an Instagram post today along with her husband Eric Johnson. The “Irresistible” singer wore a black blazer featuring a strapless silhouette, peaked lapels and luxurious satin finish — a total game-changer for this classy boss-chic style.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress completed her outfit with a set of glittery necklaces, bracelets, rings and a pair of peep-toe pumps encompassing ankle straps, platform soles and nearly 5-inch chunky block heels. Platform heels are having a revival this season due to their appearance at red carpets, fashion shows and VIP events. Among the celebrities embracing this style are Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and Chloe Bailey.

While the singer is known for being a powerhouse in the fashion industry, Simpson continues to dictate many fashion trends. From her red fringed knee-high boots to her plaid-inspired booties, the entrepreneur knows how to elevate the most sought-after designs.

When it comes to Simpson’s personal style, she leans toward formfitting silhouettes, edgy designs and modern patterns. As a footwear pundit, Simpson usually has a versatile collection, and you can see her in a slew of different shapes and designs. However, it seems that Simpson’s favorite date night style is these metallic heels. Earlier this summer, the star wore a leopard-print bodycon dress with the same gold platform sandals.

Simpson mostly wears designs from her eponymous brand, as well as Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman styles.

See more of the hottest shoes from Jessica Simpson’s closet over the years.