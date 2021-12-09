Jessica Simpson Suits Up for Business Expansion Deals & Teases Furniture Line, Skincare & More

Jessica Simpson posted to her Instagram looking sharp on Tuesday.

The designer wore a business-chic look. She wore an oversized black suit jacket with matching high-waisted trousers. Simpson paired a white burnout T-shirt with the suit and added a black belt with a silver heart buckle. She finished off the look with black oversized sunglasses, layered necklaces and a bright red lip color.

The Footwear News cover star went into details of new business ideas in her caption, ranging from skincare to furniture to wellness products. Simpson currently has full ownership over The Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Group along with her mother, Tina. The fashion line includes products like clothing, accessories, luggage and shoes.

After negotiating with Sequential Brands Group Inc. to buy the remainder of the business over the past several months, Jessica and Tina finally re-acquired full ownership of The Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Group, as the brand announced on Wednesday. Sequential bought the majority share from Camuto Group in 2015 but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August. Back in September, the singer opened up to FN in her cover story about buying back her business. At the time, she and Tina were in the midst of negotiations with Sequential, as they owned 37.5% of the brand they founded in 2005.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

