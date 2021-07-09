Jessica Chastain Pairs Slick Versace Safety Pin Pumps With Chic Suiting at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Chastain stepped out in chic and sleek suiting yesterday while visiting Paris for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The “Molly’s Game” actress was spotted at the Hotel Martinez in a sharp suiting ensemble that layered neutrals in a tonal method. Chastain donned a long-sleeved tan draped jersey top, which was paired with flared pants in a similar hue, both by Versace. This was layered with a black Versace blazer, effortlessly rolled up at the sleeves to reveal a blue and white striped lining. Chastain added the Italian brand’s black leather La Medusa handbag, featuring a chic top handle and eye-catching gold hardware, to her ensemble for a bold statement. She finished the look with a pair of sleek cat-eye sunglasses by Valentino, whose black hue matched her blazer and handbag.

Jessica Chastain in Cannes. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

For shoes, Chastain slipped on a striking pair of Versace’s Safety Pin pumps. The pair boasted sleek black patent uppers, as well as sharp pointed toes and slingbacks — plus 5-inch stiletto heels. They also featured gold safety pin hardware, embellished with Versace’s Medusa logo — which cleverly matched Chastain’s handbag. Her pumps retail for $950 on Farfetch.com.

Jessica Chastain in Cannes. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

A closer look at Chastain’s Versace pumps. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Versace’s Safety Pin pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Chastain is no stranger to wearing Versace. The Golden Globe-winning actress has previously donned looks by the Italian high-fashion label on numerous occasions — she even wore a deep blue Atelier Versace gown to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, for the premiere of her film “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.” When visiting Cannes, Chastain is known for making elegant statements on the red carpet in beaded, embellished, and draped gowns by top brands like Elie Saab, Armani and Givenchy. Most recently, she wore a whimsical and edgy black tulle Dior dress to the Festival’s opening night.

Jessica Chastain in Cannes. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Jessica Chastain in Cannes. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Chastain never backs down from a towering heel. The actress has become known for her bold footwear statements, frequently featuring pointed-toe stiletto pumps and strappy open-toed sandals — Christian Louboutin is a favorite, as well as Jimmy Choo and Paul Andrew. She also isn’t afraid to make a bright statement, also donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals, feathers, and embroidery; on one notable occasion, she was seen in New York wearing a pair of green silk Gucci boots with dazzling crystal heels. Whether on or off the red carpet, it’s safe to say that Chastain’s return to the events circuit is a welcome one.

