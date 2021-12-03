Jessica Chastain Looks Festive in Candy Cane-Inspired Outfit and Cherry Red Pumps in New York

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jessica Chastain was seen in New York City wearing a red and white plaid ensemble fit for a holiday get-together last night. This “Clueless”-inspired three pieces by Dior included a tennis skirt, a red and white plaid undershirt, and a matching blazer with shiny red buttons decorating the lapel. Chastain’s red and white look was completed with a dark red, almost cherry-colored pair of short pumps with a pointed toe.

Jessica Chastain wears Dior on Dec. 2, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The sharp toe on the heel is smart and sophisticated, while the tennis skirt length and fit make the actress look youthful. The pattern leans towards a fall or winter theme, falling in line with the colors of a candy cane but doing so in a fun, whimsical way appropriate for any holiday party. For an extra layer, the matching plaid jacket brings warmth and structure to the ensemble, the square shoulders and the boxy fit giving the look sharpness.

Jessica Chastain wearing cherry red pumps in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The full look is easy to re-create and translates well to different seasonal changes with the addition of a pair of nude tights or chic, warm headwear like a beret. The cherry red throughout is matched in the heels, which creates cohesion effortlessly. The heels seem to be a comfortable length and height, which makes for easy walking. The

