Jessica Chastain Looks Nautical in Royal Blue Jumpsuit and Strappy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jessica Chastain wore a navy-inspired jumpsuit while on her way to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in New York.

The actress has been busy promoting her new movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” For the occasion, Chastain wore a royal blue jumpsuit with silver buttons down the front that had serious nautical vibes. The fitted sleeveless jumpsuit cinched at the waist and included tapered ankles. Her bright red locks were worn down in curls, and she wore large hoops earrings and carried black sunglasses.

Jessica Chastain in NYC. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Chastain went with silver and black heels for her footwear choice. She wore two-tone t-strap sandals that featured a shiny metallic silver material. The sleek heels and the back of the ankle were black, contrasting with the silver straps. The heels reached roughly four-inch in height.

A closer look at Chastain’s heels. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Molly’s Game” actress frequents a towering heel. The actress has become known for her bold footwear statements, often featuring pointed-toe stiletto pumps and strappy open-toed sandals. Her favorites include Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo as well as Paul Andrew. She also frequents bright statements, like the pair of green Gucci boots with embellishments and crystal-covered heels she wore in 2019. She can often be found donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals and embroidery, or in this case, metallic shades.

Slip into a silver pair of heels to embody Chastain’s style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Touch Ups by Benjamin Walk Gwen Sandal, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillards

Buy Now: Gianni Bini Shaylinn Glitter T-strap Sandals, $80