Jessica Chastain Brings the Mesh Trend to Cannes in a Whimsical Black Tulle Dress

Jessica Chastain brought one of this year’s most popular fashion trends to Cannes Film Festival 2021.

On Tuesday, Chastain was photographed leaving Hotel Martinez, wearing the most whimsical mesh gown. The dress, which served up goth vibes but in the most dainty way, featured a cage-like design underneath a sheer material that was also adorned with velvet swirls.

The dress was finalized with a sweetheart neckline and a tulle skirt. Chastain complimented the bold look with a jeweled necklace and a red lip. She styled her hair in a side ponytail.

Mesh and sheer looks — whether that be in the form of gowns, dresses, shirts, skirts or pants and even footwear — are having a major moment this year on and off the red carpet. After the material was seen on the spring ’21 runways of Fendi, Balmain, Kenzo and more celebrities have taken the trend from the catwalk and into their daily lives. In addition to Chastain, stars, including Cardi B, H.E.R., Rihanna and more have sported different iterations of the trend.

Jessica Chastain during Cannes Film Festival 2021. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to mesh, other major trends we’ve noticed at Cannes this year are biker shorts, tennis skirts and vibrant colors.

Marion Cotillard made the activewear trend red carpet appropriate with the help of a neck-tie blouse detailed with the Chanel logo and lettering. For shoes, she opted for matching fold-over leather flat ankle boots. Helen Mirren looked as summery as ever in a monochrome look that included a flowy yellow dress and coordinating pointed toe pumps.

