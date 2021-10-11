×
Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black Cutout Gown With a Daring Low Back and Satin Platform Sandals for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Finale Premiere

By Karissa Franklin
Oscar Isaac attending the finale screening of HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’
Jessica Chastain stunned at the “Scenes From a Marriage” special finale screening at the New York Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night. The actress stars as the wife Mira in the HBO limited series about a troubled marriage that starts to drift apart. The program is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries with the same name.

Chastain walked the red carpet in Stella McCartney‘s black “Elina” gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished halter neckline and daring low back. Both symmetrical cutout details highlight just below Chastain’s chest with the inner lining of the dress lined in a bold fuchsia. The pop of color was present with every step through the thigh splits on each leg. The award-winning actress towered in strappy, satin black platforms. The gown was allowed to shine since Chastain wore no jewelry other than her wedding ring.

Keeping the look with the style of effortless beauty, the Academy Award nominee opted for a loose curled hairstyle that cascaded down her back. The actress is often seen on red carpets with her hair down in beachy waves and this is not the first time Chastain has shown allure in a low-back, black gown. This could be a signature look from the star.

The television series is available for streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.

See Jessica Chastain’s best red carpet looks through the years.

